9 hours ago by Em Moore

Handheld have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Live at 25 and will bout on May 10 via Thousand Island Records and Pink Lemonade Records. The album was recorded by Pat Dietrich on October 8, 2023 at their show at The Revive in Waterloo, Ontario. The band has also released a video for the live version of their song “No Footsteps To Follow”. Handheld released their album A Canadian Tragedy in 2022. Check out the video below.