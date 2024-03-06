Leftover Crack release new song “Shootacide,” will release new album and tour

Leftover Crack release new song “Shootacide,” will release new album and tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Leftover Crack will release a new album this spring. It's called Abandon the Precincts and features contributions from current and past members of the band, including the deceased Alec Baillie. The band has also released the lead single, which is called "shooticide." You can see the video for the single below along with upcoming tour dates. We'll keep you updated.

DateCityVenue
3/20OxnardMary Olson’s
3/21Long BeachLBC Supply and Demand
3/22LancasterTransplants
3/23LARegent Theater
3/24PortlandStage 722
3/25SeattleEl Corazon
3/27OaklandTBD
3/28FresnoDestructive Warehouse
3/29Santa AnaConstellation Room
3/30Las VegasSinwave
3/31MurrietaSolaris