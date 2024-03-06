Leftover Crack release new song “Shootacide,” will release new album and tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Leftover Crack will release a new album this spring. It's called Abandon the Precincts and features contributions from current and past members of the band, including the deceased Alec Baillie. The band has also released the lead single, which is called "shooticide." You can see the video for the single below along with upcoming tour dates. We'll keep you updated.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|3/20
|Oxnard
|Mary Olson’s
|3/21
|Long Beach
|LBC Supply and Demand
|3/22
|Lancaster
|Transplants
|3/23
|LA
|Regent Theater
|3/24
|Portland
|Stage 722
|3/25
|Seattle
|El Corazon
|3/27
|Oakland
|TBD
|3/28
|Fresno
|Destructive Warehouse
|3/29
|Santa Ana
|Constellation Room
|3/30
|Las Vegas
|Sinwave
|3/31
|Murrieta
|Solaris