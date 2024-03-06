Totally Slow announce new album, release “Pistol Whip”

by Em Moore
Totally SLow have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Darkness Intercepts and will be out on March 22 via Refresh Records. The band has also released a new song called “Pistol Whip” which features backing vocals from Sam Paulsen of Man or Astroman and We Vs Shark. Totally Slow released their album Casual Drag in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
The Darkness Intercepts Tracklist
Crosshairs
Sins At My Back
The Lost Art of Shutting Up
Future Burns
Corrupted
Kookslam
Pressing Charges
Pistol Whip
Western Glenwood
Motorshed
F Is For Genius