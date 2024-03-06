Totally Slow announce new album, release “Pistol Whip”

Totally SLow have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Darkness Intercepts and will be out on March 22 via Refresh Records. The band has also released a new song called “Pistol Whip” which features backing vocals from Sam Paulsen of Man or Astroman and We Vs Shark. Totally Slow released their album Casual Drag in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.