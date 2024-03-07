SPI Fest has announced its final wave lineup for this year’s festival. Stop The Presses, Common Sense Kid, Jokers Republic, Take Today, Flip and the Combined Effort, Checked Past: The Ska’d Cast, Ghost Tones, and Solgyres will now be playing the festival. They join the previously announced lineup which includes Catbite, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, BONDBREAKR, The Best of The Worst, Mega Infinity, Eevie Echoes and the Locations, Call Me Malcolm, and PWRUP. SPI Fest will take place at 25 Central Street in Windsor, CT on May 17-18.
Stop The Presses, Common Sense Kid, more added to SPI Fest 2024
