3 hours ago by Em Moore

Nashville-based punk rockers Winona Fighter have announced that they have signed to Rise Records. The band has also released a music video for their first single with the label, “I’m In The Market To Please No One”. The video was directed by Jake Johnston. Winona Fighter will be touring the US with Bayside starting in April. The band released a handful of singles in 2023 and released their EP Father Figure in 2022. Check out the video below.