CHERYM: “Boss Bitch” (Doja Cat cover)

CHERYM have released their cover of Doja Cat’s song “Boss Bitch” to celebrate International Women’s Day. The song is available digitally as well as on 7-inch vinyl along with their song “Colourblind”. A portion of proceeds will go towards Women for Women International to help women affected by the ongoing atrocities in Gaza. CHERYM released their album Take It Or Leave It earlier this year (we spoke to Alannagh and Hannah about it last month!) and will be touring Ireland and Europe later this month. Check out the song below.