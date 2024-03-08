Sleater-Kinney surprise-release EP, share 'Frayed Rope Sessions' mini-doc

Sleater-Kinney have surprise-released a new EP. It is called Frayed Rope Sessions and features alternate versions of three songs from their recently released album Little Rope. The songs that have been reworked are “Say It Like You Mean It”, “Hunt You Down”, and “Untidy Creature”. All of the proceeds from the sale of the EP on Bandcamp will go towards Noise For Now, an initiative that supports grassroots organizations that fight for reproductive justice. The EP also comes with an accompanying mini-documentary that sees Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein talking about how they reworked the tracks. Check out the EP and videos below.