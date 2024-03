Pouzza Fest has announced that Proper. will be replacing Like A Motorcycle at this year’s fest. A statement posted by the festival on Instagram reads in part,



”The band Like A Motorcycle unfortunately canceled its performance at Pouzza this year. As a replacement, we are happy to welcome a band we love to the line-up: Proper.”

Pouzza Fest will take place this year in Downtown Montreal on May 17-19.