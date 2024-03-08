Paint It Black to play three California shows

by John Gentile
Paint It Black are playing California for the first time in about ten years. The band is playing three shows in April with each show having different openers. You can check out the details below.
Paint it Black California tour
April 18th / Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo w/ PERSONAL DAMAGE, ARTIFICIAL JOY, SEUDO YOUTH
April 19th / Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction w/ DANGERS, ENTRY, SWEAT
April 20th / San Francisco, CA @ Neck Of The Woods w/ SABERTOOTH ZOMBIE, BITE THE HAND, MUTILATED TONGUE