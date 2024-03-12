Queen of Jeans announce new album, release “Horny Hangover” video

Queen of Jeans have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Again and will be out on June 28 via Memory Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “Horny Hangover” which was directed by the band and Bob Sweeney. Queen of Jeans released their EP Hiding In Place in 2022 and released their album If you’re not afraid, I’m not afraid in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.