Neneh Cherry to release memoir

Neneh Cherry has announced that she will be releasing a memoir. It is called A Thousand Threads and is 352 pages. The description for the book reads in part,



“Neneh takes readers from the charming old schoolhouse in the woods of Sweden where she grew up, to the village in Sierra Leone that was birthplace of her biological father, to the early punk scene in London and New York, to finding her identity with her stepfather’s family in Watts, California. Neneh has lived an extraordinary life of connectivity and creativity and she recounts in intimate detail how she burst onto the scene as a teenager in the punk band The Slits, and went on to release her first album in 1989 with a worldwide hit single ‘Buffalo Stance’.”

The book will be out on October 3 via Fern Press and Scribner.