Weezer announce 'Blue Album' 30th anniversary tour (US and Canada)
by Tours

Weezer have announced tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Blue Album (their self-titled debut album). The band will be playing the album in full on all dates and will be joined by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. The band will also be playing a show playing the album in full on March 15 at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Dogstar (Keanu Reeves’s band). That show has sold out. Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 15. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
09/04Saint Paul, MNXcel Energy Center 
09/06Rosemont, ILAllstate Arena 
09/07Columbus, OHNationwide Arena 
09/08Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
 09/10Boston, MATD Garden
 09/11New York, NYMadison Square Garden 
09/13Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
 09/14Washington, DCThe Anthem 
09/17Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena 
09/18Greenville, SCBon Secours Wellness Arena 
09/20Orlando, FLKia Center 
09/21Hollywood, FLHard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
 09/27Austin, TXMoody Center 
09/28Houston, TXToyota Center
 09/29Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center 
10/01Loveland, COBlue FCU Arena 
10/04Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena 
10/05Vancouver, BCRogers Arena 
10/06Portland, ORModa Center
 10/08Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center 
10/09San Francisco, CAChase Center 
10/11Inglewood, CAIntuit Dome