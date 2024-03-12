Weezer have announced tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Blue Album (their self-titled debut album). The band will be playing the album in full on all dates and will be joined by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. The band will also be playing a show playing the album in full on March 15 at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Dogstar (Keanu Reeves’s band). That show has sold out. Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 15. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/04
|Saint Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|09/06
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|09/07
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|09/08
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|09/10
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|09/11
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|09/13
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|09/14
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|09/17
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|09/18
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|09/20
|Orlando, FL
|Kia Center
|09/21
|Hollywood, FL
|Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
|09/27
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|09/28
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|09/29
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|10/01
|Loveland, CO
|Blue FCU Arena
|10/04
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|10/05
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|10/06
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|10/08
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|10/09
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|10/11
|Inglewood, CA
|Intuit Dome