American Football announce 'LP1' 25th anniversary shows

American Football
by Tours

American Football have announced that they will be playing a handful of US shows to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album. Tickets for this run of shows will go on sale on March 15. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 27Thalia HallChicago, IL
Sep 28Thalia HallChicago, IL
Oct 11Best Friends Forever FestLas Vegas, NV
Oct 12El ReyLos Angeles, CA
Oct 13El ReyLos Angeles, CA
Oct 25Howard TheaterWashington, DC
Oct 26WarsawNew York, NY
Oct 27WarsawNew York, NY