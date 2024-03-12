American Football have announced that they will be playing a handful of US shows to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album. Tickets for this run of shows will go on sale on March 15. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 27
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 28
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 11
|Best Friends Forever Fest
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 12
|El Rey
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 13
|El Rey
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 25
|Howard Theater
|Washington, DC
|Oct 26
|Warsaw
|New York, NY
|Oct 27
|Warsaw
|New York, NY