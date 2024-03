4 hours ago by Em Moore

Thunder Bay, Ontario-based post-hardcore band Burial Etiquette have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called mise en scène and will be out on March 25 via Zegema Beach Records. Burial Etiquette released February 18 earlier this year and released their splits with onewaymirror and Mis Sue ñ os Son De Tu Adiós in 2023. Check out the announcement below.