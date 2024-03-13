Autogramm have announced European tour dates for later this month. The band released their two-song single Diana in February and released their album Music That Humans Can Play in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 16
|HAARLEM, NL
|SCHLACHTHUIS
|March 17
|GRONINGEN, NL
|VERA
|March 18
|BRUXELLES, BE
|LE CHAFF
|March 19
|PARIS, FR
|LA MÉCANIQUE ONDULATOIRE
|March 20
|KARLSRUHE, DE
|ALTE HACKEREI
|March 21
|KASSEL, DE
|SANDERSHAUS
|March 22
|BOCHUM, DE
|WAGENI
|March 23
|FRANKFURT, DE
|DREIKÖNIGSKELLER
|March 24
|BAYREUTH, DE
|SCHOKOFABRIK
|March 25
|LEIPZIG, DE
|NBL
|March 26
|DRESDEN, DE
|CHEMIEFABRIK
|March 27
|BERLIN, DE
|SCHOKOLADEN
|March 28
|HAMBURG, DE
|MS HEDI
|March 29
|ZWOLLE, NL
|ONDERGRONDSE