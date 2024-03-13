Autogramm announce European tour

Autogramm
by Tours

Autogramm have announced European tour dates for later this month. The band released their two-song single Diana in February and released their album Music That Humans Can Play in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
March 16HAARLEM, NLSCHLACHTHUIS
March 17GRONINGEN, NLVERA
March 18BRUXELLES, BELE CHAFF
March 19PARIS, FRLA MÉCANIQUE ONDULATOIRE
March 20KARLSRUHE, DEALTE HACKEREI
March 21KASSEL, DESANDERSHAUS
March 22BOCHUM, DEWAGENI
March 23FRANKFURT, DEDREIKÖNIGSKELLER
March 24BAYREUTH, DESCHOKOFABRIK
March 25LEIPZIG, DENBL
March 26DRESDEN, DECHEMIEFABRIK
March 27BERLIN, DESCHOKOLADEN
March 28HAMBURG, DEMS HEDI
March 29ZWOLLE, NLONDERGRONDSE