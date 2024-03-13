New Found Glory announce 'Catalyst' 20th anniversary tour (US)

New Found Glory announce 'Catalyst' 20th anniversary tour (US)
by Tours

New Found Glory have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album Catalyst . They will be playing the album in full on all dates and Sincere Engineer will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on March 15. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
8/16Orlando, FLHouse of Blues 
8/17Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
 8/18Raleigh, NCThe Ritz 
8/19Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore
 8/21Huntington, NYThe Paramount 
8/22Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore 
8/23Boston, MARoadrunner
 8/24Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stage 
8/25Buffalo, NYBuffalo Riverworks 
8/27Detroit, MIThe Fillmore 
8/28Columbus, OHKemba Live
 8/29Cleveland, OHAgora Theater
8/30St. Louis, MOThe Pageant 
9/1Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
 10/11Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
 10/13Tempe, AZThe Marquee 
10/15San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park
 10/16Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern 
10/17Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues 
10/18San Francisco, CAThe Masonic 
10/19Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival 
10/20Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
 10/22Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot 
10/23Denver, COMission Ballroom