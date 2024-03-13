New Found Glory have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album Catalyst . They will be playing the album in full on all dates and Sincere Engineer will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on March 15. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|8/16
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues
|8/17
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|8/18
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|8/19
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|8/21
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|8/22
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|8/23
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|8/24
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|8/25
|Buffalo, NY
|Buffalo Riverworks
|8/27
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|8/28
|Columbus, OH
|Kemba Live
|8/29
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theater
|8/30
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|9/1
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|10/11
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|10/13
|Tempe, AZ
|The Marquee
|10/15
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|10/16
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|10/17
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|10/18
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic
|10/19
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|10/20
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|10/22
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|10/23
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom