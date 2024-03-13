Walt Disco to release new album, share “You Make Me Feel So Dumb” video

Walt Disco
by

Glasgow-based post-punks Walt Disco have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Warping and will be out on June 14 via Lucky Number. The band has also released a video for their new song “You Make Me Feel So Dumb” which was created by Kasparas Vidunas and Eric J Liddle. Walt Disco released their album Always Sickening in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Warping Tracklist

Seed

Gnomes

Come Undone

The Warping

You Make Me Feel So Dumb

Pearl

Black Chocolate

Jocelyn

The Captain

Weeping Willow

I Will Travel

Before The Walls