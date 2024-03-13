Walt Disco to release new album, share “You Make Me Feel So Dumb” video

Glasgow-based post-punks Walt Disco have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Warping and will be out on June 14 via Lucky Number. The band has also released a video for their new song “You Make Me Feel So Dumb” which was created by Kasparas Vidunas and Eric J Liddle. Walt Disco released their album Always Sickening in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.