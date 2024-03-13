Walt Disco to release new album, share “You Make Me Feel So Dumb” video

by Em Moore
Glasgow-based post-punks Walt Disco have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Warping and will be out on June 14 via Lucky Number. The band has also released a video for their new song “You Make Me Feel So Dumb” which was created by Kasparas Vidunas and Eric J Liddle. Walt Disco released their album Always Sickening in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Warping Tracklist
Seed
Gnomes
Come Undone
The Warping
You Make Me Feel So Dumb
Pearl
Black Chocolate
Jocelyn
The Captain
Weeping Willow
I Will Travel
Before The Walls