Angel Du$t, Gouge Away, and Teenage Wrist have announced spring tour dates for Europe and the UK. Angel Du$t will be touring the US with Drain starting in May and released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Gouge Away will be touring North America with METZ in April and will be releasing their new album Deep Sage on March 15. Teenage Wrist released Still Love in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|28 June
|Dublin, IE
|Opium
|29 June
|Glasgow, UK
|Classic Grand
|30 June
|Manchester, UK
|Outbreak Fest
|01 July
|Brighton, UK
|Komedia Basement
|02 July
|Paris, FR
|Petit Bain
|03 July
|Cologne, DE
|Gebäude 9
|04 July
|Roskilde, DK
|Roskilde Festival (Angel Du$t only)
|05 July
|Hamburg, DE
|Logo
|06 July
|Ypres, BE
|Ieper Fest
|07 July
|Tilburg, NL
|0 13
|09 July
|Poznan, PL
|Pod Minoga
|10 July
|Berlin, DE
|Cassiopeia
|11 July
|Darmstadt, DE
|Oteinger Villa
|13 July
|Cheltenham, UK
|2000 Trees Fest
|14 July
|London, UK
|The Garage