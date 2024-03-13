Angel Du$t / Gouge Away / Teenage Wrist (EU and UK)

by Tours

Angel Du$t, Gouge Away, and Teenage Wrist have announced spring tour dates for Europe and the UK. Angel Du$t will be touring the US with Drain starting in May and released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Gouge Away will be touring North America with METZ in April and will be releasing their new album Deep Sage on March 15. Teenage Wrist released Still Love in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
28 JuneDublin, IEOpium
29 JuneGlasgow, UKClassic Grand
30 JuneManchester, UKOutbreak Fest
01 JulyBrighton, UKKomedia Basement
02 JulyParis, FRPetit Bain
03 JulyCologne, DEGebäude 9
04 JulyRoskilde, DKRoskilde Festival (Angel Du$t only)
05 JulyHamburg, DELogo
06 JulyYpres, BEIeper Fest
07 JulyTilburg, NL0 13
09 JulyPoznan, PLPod Minoga
10 JulyBerlin, DECassiopeia
11 JulyDarmstadt, DEOteinger Villa
13 JulyCheltenham, UK2000 Trees Fest
14 JulyLondon, UKThe Garage