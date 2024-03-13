Barrow: “Carnelian (Where I Was)”

Greensboro-based Barrow have released a new song. It is called “Carnelian (Where I Was)” and is a reimagining of “Where I Was” from their 2011 album Being Without. The strings were written, performed, and recorded by Aki McCullough of Dreamwell and A Constant Knowledge of Death at Nu House Studios. The song will be released along with “Aquamarine (Where I Am)” as a two-song single called Aquamarine which will be out on April 2. Barrow released their album Though I’m Alone in 2013. Check out the song below.