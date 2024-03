27 minutes ago by Em Moore

Denver-based hardcore punks Candy Apple have announced that they will be releasing a short film. The film is called Total Control and was directed by Cain Cox. The film will premiere on April 13 at GLOB in Denver. The film also carries a warning which reads, “WARNING: This film is not for the faint of heart. If the presentation of graphic material upsets you, DO NOT see this movie.” Candy Apple released World for Sale in 2022. Check out the trailer below.