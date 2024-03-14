The Hold Steady have announced dates for their ‘Constructive Summer’ tour. The band will be playing three dates in each city they hit on this tour. The Hold Steady released their album The Price of Progress in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 02
|The Great Hall
|Toronto, ON
|May 03
|The Great Hall
|Toronto, ON
|May 04
|The Concert Hall
|Toronto, ON
|May 30
|Madame Lou’s
|Seattle, WA
|May 31
|The Crocodile (All Ages)
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 01
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 20
|The Atlantis
|Washington, DC
|Jun 21
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Jun 22
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Aug 22
|The Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|Aug 23
|The Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|Aug 24
|The Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|Oct 03
|TBA
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 04
|TBA
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 05
|TBA
|Atlanta, GA