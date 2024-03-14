The Hold Steady announce 'Constructive Summer' shows (US and Canada)

The Hold Steady
The Hold Steady have announced dates for their ‘Constructive Summer’ tour. The band will be playing three dates in each city they hit on this tour. The Hold Steady released their album The Price of Progress in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 02The Great HallToronto, ON
May 03The Great HallToronto, ON
May 04The Concert HallToronto, ON
May 30Madame Lou’sSeattle, WA
May 31The Crocodile (All Ages)Seattle, WA
Jun 01The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Jun 20The AtlantisWashington, DC
Jun 219:30 ClubWashington, DC
Jun 229:30 ClubWashington, DC
Aug 22The Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
Aug 23The Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
Aug 24The Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
Oct 03TBAAtlanta, GA
Oct 04TBAAtlanta, GA
Oct 05TBAAtlanta, GA