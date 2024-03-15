Black Flag to go on 'First Four Years' tour

This summer, Black Flag will go on tour and play all of the iconic First Four Years compilation, as well as other tracks. Right now, the band is wrapping up a similarly themed My War tour. The tour starts August 1 and runs through August 25 so far, but additional dates are expected to be added. Black Flag 2024 includes founding member Greg Ginn, singer Mike Vallely who joined in 2013, bassist Austin Sears who joined in 2023, and drummer Charles Wiley who joined in 2022. Ginn is the only member of the band that appears on The First Four Years. You can see the dates here.