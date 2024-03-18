Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Nashville-based Jorts Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Dollar Signs, Devon Kay and The Solutions, New Junk City, Doom Gong, The Dreaded Laramie, Soot, Massie99, Khamsin, Mouth Reader, Dad Hats, Ghost Town Remedy, Dustbin, Pink and Black Records, 95Corolla, Together Breakfast, Nowhere Fast, Boy Clothes, A-Okay, Hussy Fit, Dreadmill, Smallville, Panda Forces, Big, If True, Sunflowerkink, Big Computer, Aconundrum, Merit, Oversight, David Daniel Parker, John Dennis, Abbdavv, Half Gallen and the Milk Jugs, Rich Ridgell, Brian Milligram, The Mad Sugars, and Black Guy Fawkes will be playing the festival. Jorts Fest will take place May 31 and June 1 at The Cobra in Nashville, TN.