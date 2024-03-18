Check out the new track by Dominican Republic's Espericles!

Do you want to hear some hardcore ska punk from the Dominican Republic? Then check this new track by Espericles!

"Quiero Ser" or "I want to exist," starts off with a head slamming hardcore charge before breaking down into a ska beat before warping into a space rock jam. It's quite the trip!

The band's Cristobol spoke to Punknews “When I wrote Quiero Ser, I wanted to challenge myself and try to mix four different genres on rock into one song. It starts off super fast with a hardcore verse mixing into a pop-punk bridge then ending with some ska / reggae and a Caribbean Latin solo to end the song. It was fun to figure out and I think it came out pretty neat!”

The tune is off the band's upcoming EP which you can pick up here. Meanwhile, check out "Quiero Ser" below, right now!