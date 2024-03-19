BRAT have announced US tour dates for this spring. These dates join their previously announced March dates and their dates supporting MDC. BRAT released their debut album Social Grace last week and we recently spoke to lead vocalist Liz Selfish and guitarist Brenner Moate about it. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|March 23
|Free Store
|New Orleans, LA
|w/D. Sablu, Exit Strategy, Slowhole, Swampgrave
|March 27
|JJs
|Chattanooga, TN
|March 28
|Brickyard
|Knoxville, TN
|March 29
|BTCH Fest
|Richmond, VA
|March 30
|Static Age
|Asheville, NC
|April 27
|George's Majestic
|Fayetteville, AR
|w/bonginator
|April 28
|Regency
|Springfield, MO
|w/bonginator
|April 29
|MiniBar
|Kansas City, MO
|w/bonginator
|April 30
|Lefty's
|Des Moines, IA
|w/bonginator
|May 1
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee WI
|w/bonginator
|May 2
|The Swamp
|Lincoln, NE
|w/bonginator
|May 3
|Remedy Brewing
|Sioux Falls, SD
|w/bonginator
|May 4
|The Lyric
|Fort Collins, CO
|w/bonginator
|May 5
|HQ
|Denver, CO
|w/bonginator
|May 6
|Gallatin Labor Temple
|Bozeman, MT
|w/bonginator
|May 8
|Mootsys
|Spokane, WA
|w/bonginator
|May 9
|Neumos - Northwest Terror
|Seattle, WA
|May 10
|Rays Golden Lion
|Richland, WA
|w/bonginator
|May 11
|Aces High - Bitch Fest
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 12
|Shredder
|Boise, ID
|w/bonginator
|May 14
|Ribald Brewing
|Nevada City, CA
|May 15
|Steamers
|South Lake Tahoe, CA
|May 16
|Crybaby
|Oakland, CA
|supporting MDC
|May 17
|Transplants
|Palmdale, CA
|supporting MDC, DI
|May 18
|First St Billards
|Los Angeles CA
|supporting MDC, DI
|May 19
|Solaris
|Murrieta, CA
|supporting MDC, DI
|May 21
|Purgatory
|El Paso, TX