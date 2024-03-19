BRAT announce US tour

BRAT
by Tours

BRAT have announced US tour dates for this spring. These dates join their previously announced March dates and their dates supporting MDC. BRAT released their debut album Social Grace last week and we recently spoke to lead vocalist Liz Selfish and guitarist Brenner Moate about it. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
March 23Free StoreNew Orleans, LAw/D. Sablu, Exit Strategy, Slowhole, Swampgrave
March 27JJsChattanooga, TN
March 28BrickyardKnoxville, TN
March 29BTCH FestRichmond, VA
March 30Static AgeAsheville, NC
April 27George's MajesticFayetteville, ARw/bonginator
April 28RegencySpringfield, MOw/bonginator
April 29MiniBarKansas City, MOw/bonginator
April 30Lefty'sDes Moines, IAw/bonginator
May 1X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee WIw/bonginator
May 2The SwampLincoln, NEw/bonginator
May 3Remedy BrewingSioux Falls, SDw/bonginator
May 4The LyricFort Collins, COw/bonginator
May 5HQDenver, COw/bonginator
May 6Gallatin Labor TempleBozeman, MTw/bonginator
May 8MootsysSpokane, WAw/bonginator
May 9Neumos - Northwest TerrorSeattle, WA
May 10Rays Golden LionRichland, WAw/bonginator
May 11Aces High - Bitch FestSalt Lake City, UT
May 12ShredderBoise, IDw/bonginator
May 14Ribald BrewingNevada City, CA
May 15SteamersSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
May 16CrybabyOakland, CAsupporting MDC
May 17TransplantsPalmdale, CAsupporting MDC, DI
May 18First St BillardsLos Angeles CAsupporting MDC, DI
May 19SolarisMurrieta, CAsupporting MDC, DI
May 21PurgatoryEl Paso, TX