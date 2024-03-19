Listen to the new track by Bad River!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premier of the new song by Toronto’s Bad River! The song is called “Burn” and is off their upcoming album Modern Laundry. Speaking about the track, the band said,



“‘Burn’ is one of the older songs from the new album. What began as an instrumental jam has mutated into the song we have now. This song is about how meaningful change takes time, societal pressures, and the moments of beauty that we often overlook. We are very excited to finally release this song, as one of the more subdued tracks from Modern Laundry.”

Modern Laundry will be out everywhere on April 24. Listen to the new track below!