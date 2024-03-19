Listen to the new EP by Tonsil Hockey!

Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the debut EP from Brooklyn-based queer punk band Tonsil Hockey! The EP is called The T4T Olympics and features five new tracks: “10 Cents Per Minute”, “Imposter Gadget”, “Branch People”, “Gay And Excitable”, and “Poppers Sommelier”. The songs capture Tonsil Hockey’s wonderful mix of power pop, punk, grunge, and indie rock that will have you moving around within seconds. The band’s songwriting prowess is on full display as they explore self-discovery, longing, personal growth, and isolation while also celebrating self-worth with heartfelt lyrics.

The T4T Olympics is out everywhere today and you can find it on your favourite streaming services and buy a copy right here. Tonsil Hockey will be playing their EP release show at the Unruly Collective on March 23 with Chaz Monroe, Mercy Ruin, and Ultra Deluxe. Listen to the EP in full below!