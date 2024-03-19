Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 to release memoir

Lead vocalist for Sum 41, Deryck Whibley, has announced that he will be releasing a new book. It is called Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell and will be out on October 8 via Gallery Books. The description for the book reads in part,



Walking Disaster is Deryck’s story, but it is also the untold story of Sum 41. Deryck takes you backstage, into the recording booth, and through the highest highs and lowest lows of the band whose story is inextricably woven with his own. With his insightful, earnest, and genuine voice, Deryck gets real about fame, fortune, and the music industry. From winning at the MTV Video Music Awards, being nominated for a Grammy, his high-profile relationships and friendships, contending with invasive paparazzi, and suffering from health issues that brought him to the brink, Deryck offers a forthright and unforgettable memoir.”

Sum 41 will be releasing their final album Heaven :x: Hell on March 29 via Rise Records and will be starting their final world tour in March.