JER has released a new song. It is called “Say Gay or Say Goodnight” and features Money Nicca AKA Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo. The song is available digitally now. JER has also announced updated US tour dates for this May. Insignificant Other will now be joining them on all dates in place of ZETA who had to drop off the tour due to unforeseen circumstances. Pinksqueeze, Cheem, and Pulses. will be joining them on select dates. JER released their album BOTHERED / UNBOTHERED in 2022. Check out the song and updated tour dates below.