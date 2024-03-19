JER has released a new song. It is called “Say Gay or Say Goodnight” and features Money Nicca AKA Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo. The song is available digitally now. JER has also announced updated US tour dates for this May. Insignificant Other will now be joining them on all dates in place of ZETA who had to drop off the tour due to unforeseen circumstances. Pinksqueeze, Cheem, and Pulses. will be joining them on select dates. JER released their album BOTHERED / UNBOTHERED in 2022. Check out the song and updated tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 02
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 03
|Frankie’s
|Toledo, OH
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 04
|Fischer Hall
|Frankenmuth, MI
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 05
|No Class
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 06
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 07
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|w/Cheem
|May 09
|Crystal Ballroom
|Boston, MA
|w/Cheem
|May 10
|The Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Cheem, without Zeta
|May 11
|Salty’s
|Lake Como, NJ
|w/Cheem
|May 12
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Pulses.
|May 13
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Pulses.
|May 14
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|w/Pulses.
|May 15
|Empire Underground
|Albany, NY
|w/Pulses.