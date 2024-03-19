JER releases new song, adds Insignificant Other to upcoming May tour

JER
JER has released a new song. It is called “Say Gay or Say Goodnight” and features Money Nicca AKA Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo. The song is available digitally now. JER has also announced updated US tour dates for this May. Insignificant Other will now be joining them on all dates in place of ZETA who had to drop off the tour due to unforeseen circumstances. Pinksqueeze, Cheem, and Pulses. will be joining them on select dates. JER released their album BOTHERED / UNBOTHERED in 2022. Check out the song and updated tour dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 02X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WIw/Pinksqueeze
May 03Frankie’sToledo, OHw/Pinksqueeze
May 04Fischer HallFrankenmuth, MIw/Pinksqueeze
May 05No ClassCleveland, OHw/Pinksqueeze
May 06Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PAw/Pinksqueeze
May 07Bug JarRochester, NYw/Cheem
May 09Crystal BallroomBoston, MAw/Cheem
May 10The KingslandBrooklyn, NYw/Cheem, without Zeta
May 11Salty’sLake Como, NJw/Cheem
May 12Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PAw/Pulses.
May 13Metro GalleryBaltimore, MDw/Pulses.
May 14Space BallroomHamden, CTw/Pulses.
May 15Empire UndergroundAlbany, NYw/Pulses.