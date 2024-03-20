Shellac to release first album in 10 years

by John Gentile
Steve Albini's Shellac will release their first new album in ten years. To All Trains is out May 17 and was recorded over a series of weekends in November 2017; October 2019; September 2021; and March 2022. You can see the cover art in this post and the track list below.
To All Trains tracklist 01 WSOD
02 Girl From Outside
03 Chick New Wave
04 Tattoos
05 Wednesday
06 Scrappers
07 Days Are Dogs
08 How I Wrote How I Wrote Elastic Man (Cock & Bull)
09 Scabby the Rat
10 I Don’t Fear Hell