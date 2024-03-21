Check out the new video by Kate Clover!

Check out the new video by Kate Clover!
by

Today we are psyched to debut the new video by Kate Clover! It's totally rad.

Taking a little from Blondie, a smidge from the Nerves, and a jolt from the Jam, clover kicks out high energy, snappy music that could have knocked 'em down at CBGBs AND the 100 club.

"Here comes the love bomb" sound sugary sweet, but it's actually about narcissistic tactics. As Clover coos over the jumping beat, she details a creep being a creep. Speaking to Punknews, Clover says, "Being love bombed is like inhaling napalm from a bouquet of flowers. You don’t realize it’s happening until you’re completely intoxicated. I like exploring this aspect of love and how destructive it can be. Often, I can be my own worst enemy and not realize I’m the captor. 'Here Comes the Love bomb' is a reflection of this past behavior, similar to taking a pin out of a grenade and not running for cover."

The track is off Clover's upcoming second LP- The Apocalypse Dream was produced by Jonah of Fucked Up and is due out April 5th, 2024. Plus, Clover has a TON of upcoming tour dates. You can check out the new vid and upcoming shows below.

DateCityVenue
3-16-24Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory
3-17-24Mesa, AZNile Theater
3-20-24Austin, TXMohawk
3-21-24San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
3-22-24Dallas, TXThree Links
3-23-24Houston, TXContinental Club
3-25-24Atlanta, GAMasquerade
3-26-24Nashville, TNDrkmttr
3-28-24Washington, DCPie Shop
3-29-24Cambridge, MAMiddle East
3-30-24Brooklyn, NYTV Eye
3-31-24Philadelphia, PAMilkboy
4-02-24Pittsburgh, PAClub Cafe
4-03-24Cleveland, OHThe Grog Shop
4-04-24Detroit, MIThe Crofoot
4-05-24Chicago, ILCobra Lounge
4-06-24Minneapolis, MNTurf Club
4-07-24Davenport, IARacoon Motel
4-09-24Denver, COHQ
4-12-24San Francisco, CAKilowatt
4-13-24Los Angeles, CAThe Echo
4-14-24San Diego, CASoda Bar
5-24/27-24Las Vegas, NVPunk Rock Bowling
24-04-24Barcelona, ESSala Upload
25-04-24Zaragoza, ESSala Zeta
26-04-24Madrid, ESWurlitzer Ballroom
27-04-24Almería, ESFlamingo Festival
28-04-24TBDTBD
30-04-24Cáceres, ESBoogaloo Club
01-05-24Valladolid, ESPorta Caeli
02-05-24Alcalá De Henares, ESLa Posada Del Diablo
03-05-24TBDTBD
04-05-24TBDTBD
05-05-24Valencia, ESEl Loco
06-05-24Bordeaux, FRMaison Allez Les Filles
08-05-24Bern, CHRoessli
09-05-24Kusel, DEKinnet
10-05-24Stuttgart, DEWagen Hallen
11-05-24Bourges, FRCosmic Trip Festival
14-05-24Hamburg, DENochtwache
15-05-24Copenhagen, DKBeta
16-05-24Berlin, DEInsel
17-05-24Bielfeld, DEExtra Blues
18-05-24Koln, DESonic Ballroom
08-06-24Arezzo, ITMengo 2.0
09-06-24Carnotzet, CHPalp Fest
10-06-24Zurich, CHDynamo
11-06-24Basel, CHQuartderdeck
12-06-24Karlsruhe, CHAlte Hackerai
14-06-24Den Bosch, NLW2
15-06-24Bristol, UKtbd
16-06-24Newcastle, UKZerox
17-06-24Glasgow, UKBroadcast
18-06-24London, UKMoth Club
20-06-24Tours, FRLe Bateau Ivre
21-06-24Paris, FRInternational
22-06-24Saint Gilles Croix-de-vieRock Sea