Check out the new video by Kate Clover!

Today we are psyched to debut the new video by Kate Clover! It's totally rad.

Taking a little from Blondie, a smidge from the Nerves, and a jolt from the Jam, clover kicks out high energy, snappy music that could have knocked 'em down at CBGBs AND the 100 club.

"Here comes the love bomb" sound sugary sweet, but it's actually about narcissistic tactics. As Clover coos over the jumping beat, she details a creep being a creep. Speaking to Punknews, Clover says, "Being love bombed is like inhaling napalm from a bouquet of flowers. You don’t realize it’s happening until you’re completely intoxicated. I like exploring this aspect of love and how destructive it can be. Often, I can be my own worst enemy and not realize I’m the captor. 'Here Comes the Love bomb' is a reflection of this past behavior, similar to taking a pin out of a grenade and not running for cover."

The track is off Clover's upcoming second LP- The Apocalypse Dream was produced by Jonah of Fucked Up and is due out April 5th, 2024. Plus, Clover has a TON of upcoming tour dates. You can check out the new vid and upcoming shows below.