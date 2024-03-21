Going Off to release new album

by Em Moore
UK-based punks Going Off have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Die Fast and will be out on April 26. Going Off released Kill List and What Makes You Tick in 2023. Check out the tracklist and album art below.
Die Fast Tracklist
Push To Shove
Cowards ft. Lewis Blake and Matthew Howson of Over Power
Horrors
Poison
Blue
The Game ft. Lexi Reyngoudt of Spaced
Stand Your Ground ft. Chris Taylor of Cairns
Xylazine
Mind Over Matter
Bound By Blood ft. Ian Fidance
Burdens of Youth
Feed ft. Pierre Mendivil of Knuckledust
Nervous Breakdown (Black Flag cover) ft. GARJK of Out Of Love