Going Off to release new album

UK-based punks Going Off have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Die Fast and will be out on April 26. Going Off released Kill List and What Makes You Tick in 2023. Check out the tracklist and album art below.

Die Fast Tracklist

Push To Shove

Cowards ft. Lewis Blake and Matthew Howson of Over Power

Horrors

Poison

Blue

The Game ft. Lexi Reyngoudt of Spaced

Stand Your Ground ft. Chris Taylor of Cairns

Xylazine

Mind Over Matter

Bound By Blood ft. Ian Fidance

Burdens of Youth

Feed ft. Pierre Mendivil of Knuckledust

Nervous Breakdown (Black Flag cover) ft. GARJK of Out Of Love