A Day To Remember/ The Story So Far/ Four Year Strong (US)
A Day To Remember, The Story So Far and Four Year Strong have announced a full US run of tour dates with supports with Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and Scowl on select dates. General on sale for tickets will go up this Friday March 22nd, 2024 at 10 AM local time. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenueDetails
5/11Daytona Beach, FLWelcome To Rockville//
5/17Gulf Shores, ALHangout Fest//
5/19Columbus, OHSonic Temple//
6/6Waite Park , MNThe Ledge Amphitheater//
6/8St. Louis, MOSt. Louis Music Parkwith Militarie Gun
6/9Bonner Springs, KSAzura Amphitheaterwith Militarie Gun
6/11Indianapolis, INEverwise Amphitheater at White River State Parkwith Militarie Gun
6/12Sterling Heights, MIMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hillwith Militarie Gun
6/14Cleveland, OHJacobs Pavilionwith Militarie Gun
6/15Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arenawith Militarie Gun
6/16Buffalo, NYOuter Harbor Live! at Terminal Bwith Militarie Gun
6/18Toronto, ONTheatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Torontowith Militarie Gun
6/21Atlantic City, NJHard Rock Live at Etess Arenawith Militarie Gun
6/22Pittsburgh, PAFour Chord Music Festival//
6/23Scranton, PAThe Pavilion at Montage Mountainwith Militarie Gun
6/25Baltimore, MDChesapeake Employers Insurance Arenawith Pain Of Truth
6/26Newark, NJPrudential Centerwith Pain Of Truth
6/28Boston, MAThe Stage at Suffolk Downswith Pain Of Truth
6/29Bridgeport, CTHartford HealthCare Amphitheaterwith Pain Of Truth
6/30Gilford, NHBankNH Pavilionwith Pain Of Truth
7/2Raleigh, NCRed Hat Amphitheaterwith Pain Of Truth
7/3Simpsonville, SCCCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Parkwith Pain Of Truth
7/5Dallas, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factorywith Pain Of Truth
7/6Durant, OKChoctaw Grand Theaterwith Pain Of Truth
7/7San Antonio, TXFreeman Coliseumwith Pain Of Truth
7/9Albuquerque, NMRio Rancho Events Centerwith Scowl
7/10Glendale, AZDesert Diamond Arenawith Scowl
7/12Oakland, CAOakland Arenawith Scowl
7/14Seattle, WAWAMU Theaterwith Scowl
7/15Portland, ORAlaska Airlines' Theater of the Cloudswith Scowl
7/18Los Angeles, CAKia Forum//
7/19San Diego, CAGallagher Square at Petco Parkwith Scowl
7/21Salt Lake City, UTUtah First Credit Union Amphitheatrewith Scowl
7/22Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatrewith Scowl
7/24Omaha, NEThe Astro Amphitheaterwith Scowl
7/25Chicago, ILHuntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Islandwith Scowl
7/26Milwaukee, WIEagles Ballroomwith Scowl
7/28Nashville, TNNashville Municipal Auditoriumwith Scowl
10/19Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young//
10/20Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young//