A Day To Remember, The Story So Far and Four Year Strong have announced a full US run of tour dates with supports with Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and Scowl on select dates. General on sale for tickets will go up this Friday March 22nd, 2024 at 10 AM local time. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|5/11
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Welcome To Rockville
|//
|5/17
|Gulf Shores, AL
|Hangout Fest
|//
|5/19
|Columbus, OH
|Sonic Temple
|//
|6/6
|Waite Park , MN
|The Ledge Amphitheater
|//
|6/8
|St. Louis, MO
|St. Louis Music Park
|with Militarie Gun
|6/9
|Bonner Springs, KS
|Azura Amphitheater
|with Militarie Gun
|6/11
|Indianapolis, IN
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|with Militarie Gun
|6/12
|Sterling Heights, MI
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|with Militarie Gun
|6/14
|Cleveland, OH
|Jacobs Pavilion
|with Militarie Gun
|6/15
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|with Militarie Gun
|6/16
|Buffalo, NY
|Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B
|with Militarie Gun
|6/18
|Toronto, ON
|Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
|with Militarie Gun
|6/21
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|with Militarie Gun
|6/22
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Four Chord Music Festival
|//
|6/23
|Scranton, PA
|The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
|with Militarie Gun
|6/25
|Baltimore, MD
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|with Pain Of Truth
|6/26
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|with Pain Of Truth
|6/28
|Boston, MA
|The Stage at Suffolk Downs
|with Pain Of Truth
|6/29
|Bridgeport, CT
|Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
|with Pain Of Truth
|6/30
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|with Pain Of Truth
|7/2
|Raleigh, NC
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|with Pain Of Truth
|7/3
|Simpsonville, SC
|CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
|with Pain Of Truth
|7/5
|Dallas, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|with Pain Of Truth
|7/6
|Durant, OK
|Choctaw Grand Theater
|with Pain Of Truth
|7/7
|San Antonio, TX
|Freeman Coliseum
|with Pain Of Truth
|7/9
|Albuquerque, NM
|Rio Rancho Events Center
|with Scowl
|7/10
|Glendale, AZ
|Desert Diamond Arena
|with Scowl
|7/12
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|with Scowl
|7/14
|Seattle, WA
|WAMU Theater
|with Scowl
|7/15
|Portland, OR
|Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
|with Scowl
|7/18
|Los Angeles, CA
|Kia Forum
|//
|7/19
|San Diego, CA
|Gallagher Square at Petco Park
|with Scowl
|7/21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
|with Scowl
|7/22
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|with Scowl
|7/24
|Omaha, NE
|The Astro Amphitheater
|with Scowl
|7/25
|Chicago, IL
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|with Scowl
|7/26
|Milwaukee, WI
|Eagles Ballroom
|with Scowl
|7/28
|Nashville, TN
|Nashville Municipal Auditorium
|with Scowl
|10/19
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young
|//
|10/20
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young
|//