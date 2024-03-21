The Story So Far announce new album, release “Letterman” video

by Em Moore
The Story So Far have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Want To Disappear and will be out on June 21 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Letterman” which was directed by Eric Soucy. The Story So Far will be touring the US with A Day To Remember and Four Year Strong starting in May. The band released Proper Dose in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
I Want To Disappear Tracklist
1. All This Time
2. Watch You Go
3. Letterman
4. Jump The Gun
5. Big Blind
6. Nothing To Say 7. Keep You Around
8. You’re Still in My Way
9. White Shores
10. I Want To Disappear