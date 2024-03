11 hours ago by Em Moore

NØ MAN have released a video for their song “Glitter and Spit”. The video was directed by Joseph Pattisall. The song is off their upcoming album of the same name which will be out on March 29 via Iodine Recordings. NØ MAN will be playing New Friends Fest in Toronto in August and released their album ERASE in 2020. Check out the video below.