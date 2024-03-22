The Co Founder to release new album, share “Shoes For Runner”

Bay Area indie rockers The Co Founder have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Never Miss A Good Opportunity To Shut The Fuck Up and will be out on May 17 via Acrobat Unstable Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Shoes For Runner”. The Co Founder released their album gymnasium in 2018 and reissued it in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.