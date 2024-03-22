The Co Founder to release new album, share “Shoes For Runner”

by Em Moore
Bay Area indie rockers The Co Founder have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Never Miss A Good Opportunity To Shut The Fuck Up and will be out on May 17 via Acrobat Unstable Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Shoes For Runner”. The Co Founder released their album gymnasium in 2018 and reissued it in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Never Miss A Good Opportunity To Shut The Fuck Up Tracklist
I’ve Been Alone
Shoes For Runners
Bedroom Window
Chump
It’s Mine (Forget It)
Bayview Dream
Creative Adults
Wasted Horror
The Meds Go Far
Voices