On March 21, Belfast’s KNEECAP played The Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario. H8 Music opened the show. KNEECAP released their single “Sick In The Head” earlier this year, released a handful of singles last year, and released their album 3CAG in 2018. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch the show. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.