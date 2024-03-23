CJ, Tim Armstrong, Billy Idol, Armisen to play Johnny Ramone B-day, Travolta too!

The lineup for the 2024 Johnny Ramone Birthday bash has been announced… and sorry for editorializing but it is pretty rad. The event is June 2 at the Hollywood forever cemetery. "Cretin Commandos" are going to do a Ramones setlist, and that band is comprised of… CJ Ramone, Tim Armstrong, Billy idol, FredArmisen and surprise guests. After the set, there will be a viewing of Pulp Fiction (Johnny was a big movie buff) and Travolta himself will be there to hang out. Shepard Fairey is spinning cuts between the set and movie. Tickets are on sale now. All the details are below.