Middle-Aged Queers and Raging Nathans announce split live album

Middle-Aged Queers have announced that they will be releasing a live split album with Raging Nathans. The album is available for pre-order now and will be out on August 31 physically via DCxPC and Wax Mage Records. “Pajama Party” and "Fist Fuck" (their Dr. Know cover) by Middle-Aged Queers and “Where Ya Been?” by Raging Nathans have been released. Middle-Aged Queers’ side of the split was recorded on February 10, 2023 at 924 Gilman Street in Berkeley, California and Raging Nathans’ side was recorded on June 26, 2023 at Goldmarks in Stuttgart, Germany. Middle-Aged Queers will be touring the US and Quebec this spring and released their album Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Raging Nathans released Still Spitting Blood in 2022. Check out the songs and Middle-Aged Queers upcoming dates below.