Middle-Aged Queers and Raging Nathans announce split live album

Middle-Aged Queers have announced that they will be releasing a live split album with Raging Nathans. The album is available for pre-order now and will be out on August 31 physically via DCxPC and Wax Mage Records. “Pajama Party” and "Fist Fuck" (their Dr. Know cover) by Middle-Aged Queers and “Where Ya Been?” by Raging Nathans have been released. Middle-Aged Queers’ side of the split was recorded on February 10, 2023 at 924 Gilman Street in Berkeley, California and Raging Nathans’ side was recorded on June 26, 2023 at Goldmarks in Stuttgart, Germany. Middle-Aged Queers will be touring the US and Quebec this spring and released their album Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Raging Nathans released Still Spitting Blood in 2022. Check out the songs and Middle-Aged Queers upcoming dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|APRIL 18
|Thee Stork Club
|Oakland, CA
|with Moms With Bangs and Build Them to Break Them
|APRIL 26
|TOWER BAR
|SAN DIEGO, CA
|with Dr. Know, the Gay Agenda and Angel Guts.
|APRIL 27
|VENUE TBA
|OXNARD, CA
|with Dr. Know.
|APRIL 28
|THE SARDINE
|SAN PEDRO, CA
|with Dr. Know and Sexette
|MAY 03
|THE IVY ROOM
|ALBANY, CA
|with GayC/DC.
|MAY 14
|VOX POPULI
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|with Wonderglu, Olivine, and B00B.
|MAY 15
|BOWERY ELECTRIC
|NEW YORK, NY
|with Fat Heaven and American Television
|MAY 16
|THIRSTY FIRST
|LOWELL, MA
|with KCUF and American Television
|MAY 17
|THE MONKEY HOUSE
|BURLINGTON, VT
|with the Path, Robbery, and Slop Drop
|MAY 18
|POUZZA FEST
|MONTREAL, QC
|MAY 23
|924 GILMAN STREET
|BERKELEY, CA
|With Tsunami Bomb, Fat Heaven and Dollar Store.
|MAY 30
|THE EAGLE
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA
|with The Homobiles and Cam Girl.