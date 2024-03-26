Middle-Aged Queers and Raging Nathans announce split live album

Middle-Aged Queers
by

Middle-Aged Queers have announced that they will be releasing a live split album with Raging Nathans. The album is available for pre-order now and will be out on August 31 physically via DCxPC and Wax Mage Records. “Pajama Party” and "Fist Fuck" (their Dr. Know cover) by Middle-Aged Queers and “Where Ya Been?” by Raging Nathans have been released. Middle-Aged Queers’ side of the split was recorded on February 10, 2023 at 924 Gilman Street in Berkeley, California and Raging Nathans’ side was recorded on June 26, 2023 at Goldmarks in Stuttgart, Germany. Middle-Aged Queers will be touring the US and Quebec this spring and released their album Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Raging Nathans released Still Spitting Blood in 2022. Check out the songs and Middle-Aged Queers upcoming dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
APRIL 18Thee Stork ClubOakland, CAwith Moms With Bangs and Build Them to Break Them
APRIL 26TOWER BARSAN DIEGO, CAwith Dr. Know, the Gay Agenda and Angel Guts.
APRIL 27VENUE TBAOXNARD, CAwith Dr. Know.
APRIL 28THE SARDINESAN PEDRO, CAwith Dr. Know and Sexette
MAY 03THE IVY ROOMALBANY, CAwith GayC/DC.
MAY 14VOX POPULIPHILADELPHIA, PAwith Wonderglu, Olivine, and B00B.
MAY 15BOWERY ELECTRICNEW YORK, NYwith Fat Heaven and American Television
MAY 16THIRSTY FIRSTLOWELL, MAwith KCUF and American Television
MAY 17THE MONKEY HOUSEBURLINGTON, VTwith the Path, Robbery, and Slop Drop
MAY 18POUZZA FESTMONTREAL, QC
MAY 23924 GILMAN STREETBERKELEY, CAWith Tsunami Bomb, Fat Heaven and Dollar Store.
MAY 30THE EAGLESAN FRANCISCO, CAwith The Homobiles and Cam Girl.