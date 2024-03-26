No Earbuds Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year which is the inaugural edition of the festival. Glass Beach, We Are The Union, Jhariah, Dollar Signs, Teens In Trouble, J.R. Slayer, and La Fonda will be palying the festival. No Earbuds Fest will take place at the Glasshouse in Pomona, California on June 15. Tickets go on sale on March 29.
Previous StoryMiddle-Aged Queers and Raging Nathans announce split live album
Next StoryCourtney Barnett, Devo, MC50, more on upcoming 'Noise For Now Vol. 2' benefit comp
Glass Beach, We Are The Union, Teens In Trouble, more to play No Earbuds Fest 2024
NOFX announce details for final Portland shows
Dollar Signs, Devon Kay and The Solutions, Dreaded Laramie, more to play Jorts Fest 2024
Sparta, Gel, Mean Jeans, Portrayal of Guilt, more to play Smartpunk House 2024
Jhariah / PIAO at The Baby G in Toronto, ON 02/28
Half Past Two announce US tour
Teens In Trouble release video for "It's Up To Me"
Catbite, Strike Anywhere, The Anti-Queens, more added to Pouzza Fest 2024
Kill Lincoln, DOA, Mvll Crimes, more added to Camp Punksylvania 2024
NOFX announce final shows with Lagwagon, Subhumans, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, more to join (California)