Courtney Barnett, Devo, MC50, more on upcoming 'Noise For Now Vol. 2' benefit comp

Noise For Now, a non-profit that focuses on reproductive justice, has announced that they will be releasing a new benefit compilation. The compilation is called NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2 and will be out on June 21. All of the proceeds from the sale of the album will go to independent abortion clinics. The comp will feature songs by Courtney Barnett, MC50 (ft. Arrow De Wilde), David Byrne and Devo, The War on Drugs, Faye Webster, Julia Jackson, Becca Mancari, AJ Haynes of Seratones, Claud, Sofia Isella, and Big Freedia. Noise for Now released their comp NOISE FOR NOW Vol. 1 in 2023. Check out the tracklist below.
NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2 TRACKLIST
1. Julia Jacklin - “Dead From the Waist Down”
2. Courtney Barnett - “Boxing Day Blues”
3. Becca Mancari - “It's Too Late”
4. The War On Drugs - “Victim”
5. MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde - “High School”
6. AJ Haynes (of Seratones) - “Everything Is Change”
7. Claud - “Spare Tire”
8. Faye Webster - “Thinking About You”
9. SOFIA ISELLA - “Hot Gum”
10. David Byrne and Devo - “Empire”
11. Big Freedia - “Hotlatta”