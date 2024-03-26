Saosin to release new live album

Saosin have announced that they will be releasing a live album. It is called Live From The Garden Amphitheater and was recorded during their two 20th anniversary shows at the Garden Amphitheater in Garden Grove, California that took place on June 18-19, 2023. Both Anthony Green and Cove Reber sing on the album. Along with their original songs, the album also features Blindside, Smashing Pumpkins, Sunny Day Real Estate, and At The Drive-In covers. It will be out on July 19 via Born Losers Records. Live videos for “Lost Symphonies” and “Sleepers” have also been released. Check out the videos and tracklist below.
Live At the Garden Amphitheater Tracklist
It’s Far Better To Learn
Sleepers
Voices
Finding Home
Bury Your Head
Pitiful (Blindside cover)
Zero (Smashing Pumpkins cover)
You’re Not Alone
Seven (Sunny Day Real Estate cover)
Pattern Against User (At The Drive-In cover)
The Silver String
I Can Tell There Was An Accident Here Earlier
Racing Towards A Red Light
Seven Years
Translating The Name
3rd Measurements in C
Lost Symphonies
They Perched on Their Stilts, Pointing Down and Daring Me To Break Custom