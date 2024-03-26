Saosin to release new live album

Saosin have announced that they will be releasing a live album. It is called Live From The Garden Amphitheater and was recorded during their two 20th anniversary shows at the Garden Amphitheater in Garden Grove, California that took place on June 18-19, 2023. Both Anthony Green and Cove Reber sing on the album. Along with their original songs, the album also features Blindside, Smashing Pumpkins, Sunny Day Real Estate, and At The Drive-In covers. It will be out on July 19 via Born Losers Records. Live videos for “Lost Symphonies” and “Sleepers” have also been released. Check out the videos and tracklist below.