Webbed Wing to release new album, share two new songs

Webbed Wing have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Vol. III and will be out on July 12 via Memory Music. The band has released two new songs “Further” (which comes with a video directed and edited by Britain Weyant) and “Burn It Down”. Webbed Wing will be touring the US with Movements and Tigers Jaw starting later this month and released their album What’s So Fucking Funny? in 2021. Check out the songs and tracklist below.