42 minutes ago by Em Moore

Girth Control have released a video for their song “Mass Pike Fuck You”. The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike toll road and at the Midway Cafe in Boston. The live footage was filmed by Aria Rad from Coffin Salesman and Doug George. The song is off their recently released album Life’s Too Short For Girth Control which was released earlier this month. Check out the video below.