Lambrini Girls have announced dates for their debut tour of the US and Canada. The band will be supporting Amyl and the Sniffers on select dates. Lambrini Girls released their EP You’re Welcome in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|18 July
|Sonia Live Music Venue
|Boston, MA
|19 July
|The Sultan Room
|New York City, NY
|20 July
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|21 July
|DC9
|Washington, DC
|22 July
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|24 July
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|25 July
|Majestic Theatre
|Detroit, MI (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|26 July
|Vivarium
|Milwaukee, WI
|27 July
|Sleeping Village
|Chicago, IL
|28 July
|Turf Club, St Paul
|Minneapolis, MN
|30 July
|The Granada Theatre
|Lawrence, KS (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|31 July
|The Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|01 August
|Hi-Fi Annex
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|02 August
|Beachland Tavern
|Cleveland, OH
|03 August
|Asbury Hall
|Buffalo, NY (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|05 August
|Higher Ground Ballroom
|South Burlington, VT (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|08 August
|Fox Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|09 August
|Sunset Tavern
|Seattle, WA
|10 August
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|12 August
|Rickshaw Stop
|San Francisco, CA
|13 August
|The Sound Del Mar
|Del Mar, CA (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|14 August
|The Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
|15 August
|The Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)