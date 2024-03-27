Lambrini Girls announce tour dates (US and Canada)

Lambrini Girls
by Tours

Lambrini Girls have announced dates for their debut tour of the US and Canada. The band will be supporting Amyl and the Sniffers on select dates. Lambrini Girls released their EP You’re Welcome in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
18 JulySonia Live Music VenueBoston, MA
19 JulyThe Sultan RoomNew York City, NY
20 JulyWhite Eagle HallJersey City, NJ (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
21 JulyDC9Washington, DC
22 JulyKung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
24 JulyThe GarrisonToronto, ON
25 JulyMajestic TheatreDetroit, MI (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
26 JulyVivariumMilwaukee, WI
27 JulySleeping VillageChicago, IL
28 JulyTurf Club, St PaulMinneapolis, MN
30 JulyThe Granada TheatreLawrence, KS (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
31 JulyThe Mercury BallroomLouisville, KY (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
01 AugustHi-Fi AnnexIndianapolis, IN (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
02 AugustBeachland TavernCleveland, OH
03 AugustAsbury HallBuffalo, NY (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
05 AugustHigher Ground BallroomSouth Burlington, VT (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
08 AugustFox CabaretVancouver, BC
09 AugustSunset TavernSeattle, WA
10 AugustMississippi StudiosPortland, OR
12 AugustRickshaw StopSan Francisco, CA
13 AugustThe Sound Del MarDel Mar, CA (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
14 AugustThe Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CA (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)
15 AugustThe Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CA (w/Amyl and the Sniffers)