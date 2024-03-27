The Hold Steady to release children's book

The Hold Steady have announced that they will be releasing a children’s book. It is called Stay Positive and is based on their song of the same name which appeared on their 2008 album Stay Positive. The book features illustrations by David Espinosa and will be out on October 1 via Akashic Books. The description for the book reads in part,



The book follows the path of an adorable armadillo who discovers along the way how music can pull together a disparate cast of characters. It’s also a lesson in tenacity and maintaining a positive attitude when encountering adverse situations. The story ends up in a unified celebration that mirrors the joy of a Hold Steady performance.

The Hold Steady will be touring the US and Canada starting in May and released their album The Price of Progress in 2023. Check out the announcement below.