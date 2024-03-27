Ekko Astral announce debut album, release “devorah” video

by Em Moore
Ekko Astral have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called pink balloons and will be out on April 17 via Topshelf Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “devorah” which was created by Kate the Cursed. Ekko Astral released QUARTZ in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
pink balloons Tracklist
head empty blues
baethoven
uwu type beat
on brand
somehwere at the bottom of the river between l'enfant and eastern market
make me young
sticks and stones
buffaloed
devorah
burning alive on k st
i90 (feat. josaleigh pollett)