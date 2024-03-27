Ekko Astral announce debut album, release “devorah” video

Ekko Astral
by

Ekko Astral have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called pink balloons and will be out on April 17 via Topshelf Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “devorah” which was created by Kate the Cursed. Ekko Astral released QUARTZ in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

pink balloons Tracklist

head empty blues

baethoven

uwu type beat

on brand

somehwere at the bottom of the river between l'enfant and eastern market

make me young

sticks and stones

buffaloed

devorah

burning alive on k st

i90 (feat. josaleigh pollett)