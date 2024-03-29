Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Starving Wolves have announced US tour dates for this May. Rumkicks will be joining them on all dates. Starving Wolves will be releasing their new album The Fire, The Wolf, The Fang on May 3 and released their album True Fire in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 09
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|May 10
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX
|May 11
|The End
|Houston, TX
|May 12
|13th Floor
|Austin, TX
|May 14
|Moes
|Denver, CO
|May 15
|TBA
|TBA
|May 16
|Aces High Saloon
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 17
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|May 18
|Clockout Lounge
|Seattle, WA
|May 19
|The Twilight
|Portland, OR
|May 21
|Stay Gold Deli
|Oakland, CA
|May 22
|TBA
|TBA
|May 23
|Mrs. Olson’s
|Oxnard, CA
|May 24
|First St. Billiards
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 26
|Backstage Bar
|Las Vegas, NV