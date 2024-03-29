Starving Wolves / Rumkicks (Western US)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Starving Wolves have announced US tour dates for this May. Rumkicks will be joining them on all dates. Starving Wolves will be releasing their new album The Fire, The Wolf, The Fang on May 3 and released their album True Fire in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 09Three LinksDallas, TX
May 10Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TX
May 11The EndHouston, TX
May 1213th FloorAustin, TX
May 14MoesDenver, CO
May 15TBATBA
May 16Aces High SaloonSalt Lake City, UT
May 17The ShredderBoise, ID
May 18Clockout LoungeSeattle, WA
May 19The TwilightPortland, OR
May 21Stay Gold DeliOakland, CA
May 22TBATBA
May 23Mrs. Olson’sOxnard, CA
May 24First St. BilliardsLos Angeles, CA
May 26Backstage BarLas Vegas, NV