7 hours ago by Em Moore

Soul Glo have released their Tiny Desk Concert. The band played “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))”, “Driponomics”, and “Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)” from their 2022 album Diaspora Problems along with their song “If I Speak (Shut The Fuck Up)” which was released in 2023. Soul Glo will be playing a handful of US shows next month. Check out the video below.