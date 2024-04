13 hours ago by John Gentile

Starting here, all of today's story are real, non-April fools articles.

Fucked Up have released a new single. It's called "Being Annoying" and it is in their punkier/hardcore vein (as opposed to the indie rock or experimental styles of the band). It's out now via the band directly. A pre-release version was released on the band's tour with The Damned last year. You can hear the new music below.